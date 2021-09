State Fair of Louisiana And The Best of Times magazine and Radio Show Proudly host the “2021 Senior Day EXPO” Thursday, October 28, 2021 10 am to 3 pm Hirsch Coliseum 3701 Hudson Avenue - Shreveport, LA 71109 Important Notice to Attendees Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees must wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and comply with other COVID-19 mandates! FREE admission and FREE parking

FREE admission to the State Fair of Louisiana up until 3 pm.

At admission, please bring canned goods to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

Persons of all ages are invited to attend the EXPO

Lots of Fun and Entertainment

Free Health Care Screenings and information

Flu and Pneumonia Shots (Medicare or Medicaid card is required to be presented for no charge to Medicare or Medicaid beneficiaries. For all others, payment is required)

COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available

Informative Exhibits from 100+ organizations, agencies, and businesses

Contests, Giveaways, and many door prizes (Must be present to win any door prizes)

Enter into the Grand Door Prize drawing valued at over $1000 (must be present to win)

Receive a copy of the 2021 Silver Pages – Senior Resource Directory (limited copies available)

Emcee for the EXPO – Gary L. Calligas, radio show host of The Best of Times Radio Hour