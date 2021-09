Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 18th in Shreveport area The Shreveport Garden Study Club has joined with the National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 18, 2021 to host a local ceremony at the Greenwood Cemetery located at 130 East Stoner Avenue at 11 am followed by the placement of wreaths on the 800 veterans who are buried at this cemetery. This ceremony is open to all who would like to attend. The mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that served, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. Since 2017, Wreaths across America and its national network of volunteers have placed over 1.5 million veterans’ wreaths at 2,200 locations across the US. With individuals and businesses support and generosity, they are asking for a $15 donation to sponsor a wreath which is made in the United States with Maine balsam. To mail your donations via a check to: Wreaths Across America - GROUP ID: LA0075P P. O. Box 53095 Shreveport, LA 71135 For online donations, please visit this website: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/LA0075P On behalf of the volunteers and military families looking to honor all the veterans laid to rest at The Greenwood Cemetery in Shreveport, and the Wreaths Across America extended family, we thank you for your consideration of this patriotic cause.