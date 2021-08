Shreveport-Bossier Culture and Culinary Tour on September 17th

Hosted by the Cradle of Starts

The Cradle of the Stars Tours presents a “Shreveport-Bossier Culture and Culinary Tour” on Friday, September 17th from 9 am to 6 pm. The cost is $75.00 per person. The Culture sites that the tour will visit include: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, The Strand Theatre, and Mardi Gras Museum of the ArkLaTex and other venues. The Culinary sites that the tour will visit include Real Barbeque and More, Hickory Stick, Joe Cobb’s, Mahaffey Farms, and Silver Star Smokehouse.

To make reservations, please call Johnny Wessler at 318-393-3274 or email him at johnny.wessler@gmail.com