Health and Wellness Fair on October 20th

The Bossier Council on Aging will host a “Health and Wellness Fair” on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 9 am to 12 noon at 706 Bearkat Drive in Bossier City. There will be exhibitors providing information about products and services to benefit seniors and boomers. Admission and parking is FREE.

For more information, please call (318) 741-8302.