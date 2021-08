Centenary Book Bazaar to be held September 10 and 11 in the Gold Dome

The 34th annual Centenary Book Bazaar sponsored by the Centenary Muses will take place in the Gold Dome on Friday, September 10th from 4 to 9 pm and Saturday, September 11th from 9 am to 4 pm. Face coverings will be required for all attendees.

The 2021 Book Bazaar will offer over 50 categories of paperback books hardback books, DVDs, CDs, and puzzles.

Attendees should bring their own bags or boxes to carry out their purchased items. Cash or check is the accepted payment methods.

On Saturday after 1 pm, all items will be half-price.

For information, please call 318-869-5710.