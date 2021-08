10th annual Hopeful Alzheimer’s & Caregivers’ Symposium to be held on September 11th via ZOOM beginning at 10 am Alzheimer's is the 6th leading cause of death, in the US. Every 66 seconds, someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. African Americans are twice as likely to be diagnosed with the illness and it affects Hispanics at a one and a half times incidence. Women and those over the age of 60 are more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Yet, caregivers of individuals suffering from this illness often struggle with what to do for their loved ones and where to go to receive assistance. The Hopeful Alzheimer’s & Caregivers’ Symposium was founded in 2021 to better educate caregivers about the illness and to acquaint them with organizations that can help them on this journey. The 10th annual Hopeful Alzheimer’s & Caregivers’ Symposium is scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm (CST). This FREE educational conference will take place via ZOOM and has been approved by the National Association of Social Workers for four (4) CEUs. Mr. Troy Broussard, Associate Director of Advocacy & Outreach for AARP Louisiana will discuss Caregiving. Dr. Percy Griffin, Director of Scientific Research for the Alzheimer’s Association will discuss the latest trends in Alzheimer’s and the importance of participating in clinical trials. Attorney Joseph Gilsoul will discuss guardianships and protecting assets of loved ones. Ms. Vicki Dufrene of the Louisiana Department of Insurance will discuss how to access Medicare and Medicaid benefits. Mr. Edgar Guedry and Ms. Shelley Weaver will present on Compassion Fatigue. You may register at hopeful2021.eventbrite.com or call 318.605.0515.