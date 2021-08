Our Big Fat Greek Golf Tournament to be held on September 18th!

Our Big Fat Greek Golf Tournament is back for its fourth year at Querbes Golf Course on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021. A fundraiser event hosted by St. George Greek Orthodox Church, it’s a chance for everyone to “Go Greek” for a day and enjoy a round a golf and fun!

Registration is $125 per player in teams of four. Price includes green fees, cart fee, lunch, drinks, door prizes and fun! Tournament is limited to 30 teams. There will be mulligans and gimmick holes, along with closest to hole and longest drive prizes.

And there will be plenty of Greek food to enjoy: Gyro sandwiches, sausage, meatballs, spanakopita (spinach pies) and cookies. We’ll also have plenty of drinks to wash it down with including Greek and domestic beer, soft drinks, water and Ouzo!

Registration begins at 7:15 am and shotgun start is at 8:00 am at Querbes Golf Course, 3500 Beverly Place in Shreveport.

St. George has been a part of the Shreveport-Bossier community for over 100 years. Proceeds benefit the St. George Building Fund to upgrade our building’s handicap accessibility and support our local charities.

For more information and forms, please visit our website at www.gosaintgeorge.org/news/golf-tournament or contact: Lisa Skamangas at 318-458-3067, Lskamang@aol.com or Sophie Duke at 318-564-8884, sophie348@aol.com.