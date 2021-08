First Wednesday Workshop at The Bridge Alzheimer's & Dementia Resource Center Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Where: The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center Address: 851 Olive St., Shreveport. Time: 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm; Presentation with a Q&A period Speaker: Kyle Moore, Elder law Attorney Topic: “Navigating Estate Planning: Important Documents Once a Person is Diagnosed” No cost to attend but reserved seating is requested by calling 318-656-4800. Bring your lunch, we’ll provide the beverage, and let’s navigate Alzheimer’s and dementia together!