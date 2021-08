Pickleball Partners for Dementia Charity Tournament

August 28th and 29th in Shreveport

Bring your paddle and your partner to participate in the “Pickleball Partners for Dementia Charity Tournament” to take place on Saturday, August 28th beginning at 11 am and Sunday, August 29th beginning at 1 pm at the BHP Billiton YMCA located at 3455 Knight Street in Shreveport.

August 28th – Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles

August 29th – Mixed Doubles

To register for this tournament, please visit www.proactivepartners2020.com and go to the Fundraising Fun Page on this website to complete a registration form either online or by mail to 9051 Mansfield Road, Building B, Suite 5, Shreveport, LA 71118.

Entry Fees: $35 per person per day, unless registering for both days, then the entry fee per person is $50. Make checks payable to Proactive Partners or pay online via PayPal.

Entry fee also includes a Tournament T-Shirt and a meal and drink for participants on Saturday August 28th only.

Spots in the tournament are limited so make sure that there are available openings left prior to paying unless you would like to donate to the charity tournament. First persons registered and paid will be the participants for this tournament. For questions or more information, please call or text 904-662-1100 or email proactivepartners2020@gmail.com

All Proceeds from this charity tournament will go to Proactive Partners, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, to provide dementia education for caregivers and first responders.