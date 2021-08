2021 Resource and Information Expo will take place on Thursday, September 16th

Persons of all ages are invited to attend the “2021 Resource and Information Expo” on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:30 pm at the Riverview Hall located at 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport. This Expo is proudly hosted and sponsored by The City of Shreveport and The Best of Times magazine and radio show.

Free admission and free parking. Lots of fun and entertainment. Free health care screenings. Flu and Pneumonia shots as well as COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Informative exhibitors from over 50 organizations, agencies, and businesses providing beneficial information about their products and services. Contests, giveaways, and many door prizes, but must be present to win any door prize. At the EXPO, attendees can enter into the Grand Door Prize drawing valued at over $1,000. They can also receive a copy of the 2021 Silver Pages – Senior Resource Directory.

A gala celebration of the 30th anniversary of “Paint Your Heart Out Program in Shreveport” will begin at 5:30 pm which will include a complimentary meal for attendees staying for the celebration activities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees must wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and comply with other COVID-19 mandates.

For businesses, organizations, or agencies who wish to exhibit, please email your request to gary.calligas@gmail.com by September 6, 2021. (Exhibit spaces are subject to availability)

For more information and questions about this EXPO, please call (318) 636-5510 or email gary.calligas@gmail.com