Upcoming AARP Louisiana Virtual Events Join AARP Louisiana at one of our many virtual events. AARP staff and volunteers work together to bring fun and informative virtual events and activities to you. We connect you with many community partner organizations that provide unique tools and programs to tackle issues that matter most to you and your family. Our events are for educational and enjoyment purposes, no products are promoted, and they are free. AARP Louisiana with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council presents “Arts Immersion Poet Workshop” Thursday, September 9, 2021 2 pm to 3 pm CDT Join AARP Louisiana with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) for an Arts Immersion Poetry virtual workshop featuring Ashley Mace Havird, who is a Poet Laureate currently living in Caddo parish, Louisiana. Many of her poems are set in rural Louisiana and speak to relationships relating to humanity, the environment, and families. She will walk the attendees through the process of creating a poem during the workshop. Registration Link: https://aarp.cvent.com/ArtsPoetryWorkshop090821 Telephone registration by calling TOLL FREE 1-866-448-3620