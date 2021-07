Upcoming AARP Louisiana Virtual Events Join AARP Louisiana at one of our many virtual events. AARP staff and volunteers work together to bring fun and informative virtual events and activities to you. We connect you with many community partner organizations that provide unique tools and programs to tackle issues that matter most to you and your family. Our events are for educational and enjoyment purposes, no products are promoted, and they are free. AARP Louisiana Downsizing & De-cluttering Virtual Workshop Wednesday, August 18, 2021 2 pm to 3 pm CDT Join AARP Louisiana for a FREE virtual presentation on decluttering and downsizing on August 18, 2021at 2pm. Having too much stuff can impede people from relocating or getting health care into their homes. This engaging presentation explores why stuff is so important for some people and teaches practical, easy-to-follow tips on downsizing and decluttering. Learn how to get started! Registration Link: https://aarp.cvent.com/DownsizingDeclutteringVirtualWorkshop081821 Telephone registration by calling TOLL FREE 1-866-448-3620