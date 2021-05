Healthy Cooking with Chef Celeste, Part II

Chef Celeste is back with another healthy recipe! During this session, she'll teach us how to prepare Jamaican jerk chicken with gluten-free past verde. Grab your apron and cook-along with us. Join us Wednesday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. To register visit https://aarp.cvent.com/HealthyLivingCookingDemonstrations2