Mary Bird Perkins Center Healthy Living, Part II

Dr. Sarah McGinty, Certified Board Dermatologist with the Mary Bird Perkins Center will present “Prevention Points-Healthy Skin Is In”. The conversation will center around skin cancer prevention, choosing the right sunscreen, determining risk factors, and an overview of skin cancer rates in Louisiana. Join us Thursday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. To register visit https://aarp.cvent.com/HealthyLivingTipsMaryBirdPerkinsCenter061721