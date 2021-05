Mary Bird Perkins Center Healthy Living, Part I

Early detection is key! Join us for an informative discussion with the Mary Bird Perkins Center to learn about early detection, cancer prevention, and nutrition. Also, you'll have a chance to see an example of a healthy meal plate presentation. Join us Thursday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. To register visit https://aarp.cvent.com/d/vjq39h/