Join AARP Louisiana and the Shreve Memorial Library for a FREE Virtual services workshop, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2 pm CDT, geared towards kids, grandchildren, and families for story times, explore objects, online resources and fun interactive games. This workshop will have a staff member for Q & A and guide attendees through the process.

To register for this FREE workshop, please call 1-877-926-8300.

To Register for this FREE workshop by clicking on this link:

https://aarp.cvent.com/ShreveMemorialLibraryVirtualServicesWorkshop052621