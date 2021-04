Join AARP Louisiana with the Shreve Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2 pm CDT to attend a FREE virtual workshop sharing how to learn more about “Genealogy” virtually. This exciting event will provide virtual demonstration and answer questions to make your genealogy experience seamless.

https://aarp.cvent.com/ShreveMemorialLibraryGenealogyWorkshop051221

Join AARP Louisiana and the Shreve Memorial Library for a FREE virtual workshop on Digital Library services that can be done from home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2 pm CDT. The services include how to access audiobooks, e-books and digital services virtually. This workshop will provide a Q and A with Library staff on how to access these services.

https://aarp.cvent.com/ShreveMemorialLibraryDigitalServicesWorkshop051921

Join AARP Louisiana and the Shreve Memorial Library for a FREE Virtual services workshop, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2 pm CDT, geared towards kids, grandchildren, and families for story times, explore objects, online resources and fun interactive games. This workshop will have a staff member for Q & A and guide attendees through the process.

https://aarp.cvent.com/ShreveMemorialLibraryVirtualServicesWorkshop052621