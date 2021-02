Shreveport’s 1st Senior-focused “Primary Care Center” is Now Open Watch the center's Virtual Grand Opening On January 26, 2021, Partners in Primary Care celebrated its virtual grand opening. Missed it? You can go to this link https://gateway.on24.com/wcc/eh/2471771/lp/2698310/virtual-grand-opening-shreveport-la to watch the grand opening and to learn more about the services that Partners in Primary Care Centers offers seniors in Shreveport & Bossier City. Each Partners in Primary Care center is staffed by physicians and care teams – behavioral health specialists, clinical pharmacists and social workers – who have been specially trained to meet the unique health care needs of people 65 and older.