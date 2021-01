Partners in Primary Care – Shreveport Virtual Grand Opening on January 26th Visitors to Partners in Primary Care’s virtual grand opening will have the opportunity to tour the center, meet the doctor and other members of the care team, ask questions and learn more about how Partners in Primary Care is different from any other health care facility. During the virtual event, seniors can request an in-person tour along with learning about how to become a patient and schedule their first appointment. The event will feature remarks beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with the center’s physician and staff. People interested in attending the upcoming online-only virtual grand opening event should register online at www.PartnersInPrimaryCare.com . WHEN & WHERE: Partners in Primary Care 7551 Youree Drive, Suite 11 Shreveport, LA 71105 Virtual Preview: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 11 a.m. – noon Center open Monday through Friday Phone: 318-642-9282 Focused on the needs of seniors, Partners in Primary Care centers allow patients to receive many of their primary care needs, such as lab tests and check-ups, conveniently in one location. In addition to its newest location in Shreveport, Partners in Primary Care recently opened a center in Bossier City to serve Northwest Louisiana seniors. Each Partners in Primary Care center is staffed by board-certified physicians and care teams – behavioral health specialists, clinical pharmacists and social workers – who have been specially trained to meet the unique health care needs of people 65 and older. Each center features an activity center offering health education classes, fitness demonstrations and various activities designed specifically for seniors. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grand openings and additional activities are being conducted online. In-person tours of our centers are available by calling the center. Partners in Primary Care (Partners) is a primary care medical group practice operating centers in Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas under the Partners in Primary Care brand, as well as centers in Florida operated under the Family Physicians Group brand. Partners has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care to members of Medicare Advantage health plans. Partners is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. Partners has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at their centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. The management services organization for Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). For more information visit www.PartnersInPrimaryCare.com