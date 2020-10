Caddo Sheriff to host Drug Take Back Day on October 24th

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will be collecting old, unwanted, and expired pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located inside the Safety Town building at 8910 Jewella Avenue at the west end of the Summer Grove parking lot. Masks are required to enter the building.

Deputies will be on hand to collect and properly dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as tablets, capsules, and sealed liquids. All identifying information such as name, address, and prescription number should be removed. Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles will not be accepted. The service is free of charge.

The Sheriff also reminded citizens that if they are unable to bring their medications to Safety Town this Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office provides a drop box at Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, that is open every weekday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information on the Take Back event, call 681-0666.