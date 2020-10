Senior Day at the Louisiana State Fair Cancelled

Due to ongoing state regulations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,The Best of Times will not host the 13 th annual “Senior Day at the Louisiana State Fair” on Thursday, October 22, 2020. We feel that this is not the right time to host such a large event.

We truly appreciate those who look forward to attending every year and promise to make the 2021 Senior Day at the Louisiana State Fair even bigger and better.

For more information, please visit our website at www.thebestoftimesnews.com

Until we can all assemble safely, we hope that you and your family stay safe and healthy.