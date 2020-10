CLUB 365 – a 365 day prize drawing – fundraising for Shreveport Regional Arts Council December 12, 2020 to December 11, 2021 The Shreveport Regional Arts Council announces that Christmas in the Sky, the internationally award-winning, biennial gala cannot take place for the 2020 year. However, The Arts Council’s Visionary Volunteers once again prove that when it comes to supporting the Arts, the Sky’s the Limit! The newest, most innovative fundraising event is CLUB 365 – A 365-day PRIZE drawing ... EVERYDAY for a YEAR ! The Shreveport Regional Arts Council invites everyone to become a Member of CLUB 365 and Take a “CHANCE” on ART at www.JOINCLUB365.COM . There are more than 365 PRIZES, and each day’s prize is valued at $365 or more! The Year of Daily Prizes, valued at more than $365,000, includes Extravagant Trips - with two years to travel, Gorgeous Jewelry from Sid Potts Jewelry and Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry and many other stores, Original Artworks from more than 50 area Artists, Staycations at theHilton Shreveport and Sam’s Town Casino Hotel, Celebrity Chef Dinners for 10 guests created in your home – or at ARTSPACE, Restaurants, Fine Wine and Spirits each month for a Year, Sports Memorabilia, Collectibles and even … That “Doggie in the Window!” The prizes are listed day by day on the Club 365 online calendar debuting in December, before the first Prize Announcement! CLUB 365 Members receive 10 chances – everyday for 365 days – to win Prizes! If you win one prize, you still have nine chances left to win prizes. Members may purchase additional tickets to place on “favorite prizes” to increase their chance to win the item! Members also receive the official CLUB 365 Tote Bag and Car Sticker. Finally, Club 365 Members are invited to a Virtual LIVE AUCTION where they can bid by cell phone on fantastic items such as Major International Trips for Groups of Six or more – with two years to travel, Catered Cocktail Parties for up to 100 people with Entertainment, Celebrity Memorabilia, a trip to Disneyland for a family of four, tickets and travel as a VIP to the US OPEN in San Diego and much more! CLUB 365 Members pay $365 - that’s $1 a day - for ten Chances to Win a Prize each and everyday for one year. Purchase a Membership now at www.JOINCLUB365.COM . Members may purchase additional chances to win for just $25 each and may place them on favorite items in the 365 day, Prize a Day drawing. Daily Winners will be selected by randomized computer drawing and will be announced each day on the 12 noon “Living Local” Show on KTAL-NBC 6 as well as on Face Book Live.