VENARDOS CIRCUS, animal-free Broadway-style circus, to debut in Shreveport, first visit to Louisiana, at Riverview Park, March 4 th through 15th

Venardos Circus , Broadway-style animal free circus and its namesake, ringmaster Kevin Venardos (veh-NARR-dos), are making their Louisiana debut in Shreveport at Riverview Park, 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101. There will be 16 shows over two weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent, March 4 through 15, 2020.

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries- old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. An amazing assortment of performers includes a new cast featuring Guinness World Record holder Brad Weston (golf juggling and sword walking), Derileisy Ramos (aerialist), Manuel and Ilenay Acosta (duo rola bola and duo straps), Chase Culp (comedy) and Rachel Bell (foot juggling and Roman rings). “Broadway” Brian Pollock (Flea Circus Ringleader) also will be returning with some amazing new content for the pre-show hour.

Tickets: General Admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth under age 12. Babes in arms are free with a paying adult (24 months and younger). Premium Reserved seating is priced from $35 to $45. Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com

Venardos Circus proudly features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating. The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour who are completely self-contained, much like the original circus tradition. There are no animals in Venardos Circus.

Parking is available across the street from the Tent in The Union Pacific Parking Lot, across from Sci-Port Discovery Center on Lake Street. Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime. Concessions available when doors open. Classic circus treats like popcorn, nachos, fresh-made cotton candy and natural pink lemonade and more are available. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Complete show schedule available at www.VenardosCircus.com .