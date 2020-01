Meet the authors event on Saturday January 11th from 2 to 4 pm

You are invited to meet the nine authors of the short stories in the "Forever and Always - a B & B Anthology" at a book signing event on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at the Shreve Memorial Library, Hamilton Branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns in Shreveport. You will be able to discuss with these nine writers their romance stories and learn more about the North Louisiana Romance Writers Association.