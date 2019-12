Auditions for Senior Follies on February 1st and 2nd

The Shreveport Little Theatre’s Senior Acting Company, under the direction of veteran Actor and Director Mary Joris, is auditioning for talented men and women 55 years old and older to perform in the Louisiana Senior Follies premiering in Spring 2021. Come prepared with a one to two -minute presentation that blows us away! Piano player will be provided or bring your own soundtrack. All talents are encouraged to audition, including singers, dancers, actors, showgirls, comedian, magicians, instrumentalists, specialty acts and more.

Auditions will take place on Saturday February 1st and Sunday, February 2nd, 2020, from 2 to 5 pm at 812 Margaret Place in Shreveport. For more information, please call (318) 424-4439 or email to boxoffice@shreveportlittletheatre.com