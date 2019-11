2019 HOLIDAY GREEK PASTRY SALE

Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. George Greek Orthodox Church

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The annual Greek Pastry sale, sponsored by the Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, is Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Please place your order for your holiday meal or as a special gift for teachers, family, and friends. Pre-orders are highly recommended. Orders are filled as received. A limited amount of pastries will be available to purchase on the day of the sale. Deadline to order is November 15.

To Order: Please send your order form and check or money order made payable to: Greek Pastry Sale

Mail to: Greek Pastry Sale, 1220 Whitehall Dr., Bossier City, La 71112 or phone 747-4478.

Pick up order: Tuesday, November 26 between 10am – 5:30pm at St. George Activities Center, 542 Wichita, Shreveport, LA 71101

For order forms visit our church website at: www.gosaintgeorge.org