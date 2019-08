8th Annual Alzheimer’s and Caregivers Symposium “Hopeful – Offering Hope to Caregivers” This event will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Eddie B. Jones Special Programs Center located at 2226 Murphy Street in Shreveport. Check in and light breakfast will begin at 8:30 am. Free to attend this symposium. Guest Speaker will be Dr. Mark Pippenger, behavioral neurologist with Novant Health in Charlotte, NC. To register call 318-670-9255