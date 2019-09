“The Largest ANNUAL Senior/Boomer Expo in Louisiana” Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair on October 24 th 10 am to 3 pm in the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport The tenth annual “Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair” will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10 am to 3 pm in the Hirsch Coliseum located at 3701 Hudson Avenue in the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport. This event is proudly presented byThe Best of Times – magazine and radio show; and The State Fair of Louisiana. This event is proudly the largest annual senior/boomer expo in Louisiana! Persons of all ages are invited to attend this event with FREE parking, FREE admission to the event, and FREE admission to the State Fair midway. Last year, over 3,500 attended this fun-filled event primarily for seniors, boomers, family members, and their caregivers. Though admission is “FREE” for this event, please help those in need by bringing one or more canned goods or non-perishable items to be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana at the registration desk located in foyer of the main entrance of the Hirsch Coliseum. Free copies of the 2019 Silver Pages – Senior Resource Directory will be available for “free” pickup at the registration desk along with many other free items for attendees. There will be lots of fun, entertainment, prizes, and information -- including State Fair Midway performers, musical entertainment, games shows, free health screenings, flu and pneumonia shots(limited number will be available) provided by Walgreens, shingles shot provided by Walgreens, many giveaways, information from over 100 exhibitors, and with over 200 door prizes will be given away during the event. (Note: A Medicare card is required for “no charge” flu and pneumonia shots.) In addition, during this expo, there will be a “Grand Door Prize Drawing” for a trip to two persons to Branson, Missouri courtesy of Tri-Charter Fun Tours valued at over $1,200. Attendees can enter for this drawing at the expo or by sending an email to seniordayexpo@gmail.com by October 22, 2019. Winner must be present at the Expo to win this grand door prize. Many other door prizes will be awarded to those lucky attendees who are eligible based upon visiting a minimum number of exhibitors. Persons must be present to win any door prizes or contests. For more information, please email to gary.calligas@gmail.com ,