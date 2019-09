BCOA Health and Wellness Fair on September 25th Make plans to attend the Bossier Council on Aging’s “Health and Wellness Fair” on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9 am to 12 noon at 706 Bearkat Drive in Bossier City, LA 71111. Open to seniors 60 and older and their caregivers. Medicare card required for vaccinations. For information, call 318-741-8302.