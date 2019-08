Louisiana Country Jamboree’s History of Country Music to be held on September 6th Make plans to attend the Louisiana Country Jamboree’s “History of Country Music on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:30 pm at the VFW Post located at 4588 Jeter Street in Bossier City, LA. This show will trace the roots of Country Music going all the way back to the beginning. An evening of entertainment that you won’t want to miss. Admission is $10.00