C. E. Byrd High School Hall of Fame 2019

The 2019 C. E. Byrd High School Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held on Thursday, October 17th at East Ridge Country Club at 11:00 am. Tickets are $30 each. Reservations can be made by contacting Marilyn Prothro at 318-364-5455 or emailing her at mprothro@caddoschools.org.

The committee is proud to announce the 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees: