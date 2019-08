2019 Senior Day Expo on October 24th offers a fabulous Grand Door Prize! “A Trip for two to Branson, courtesy of Tri-City Fun Tours” Another important reason to attend the 2019 Senior Day Expo on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10 am to 3 pm in the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport is that you will have the opportunity to win a fabulous Grand Door Prize!

The Grand Door Prize is “A Trip for two to Branson, Missouri”, courtesy of Tri -City Fun Tours from November 10 to 14, 2019 and consists of round trip transportation aboard a Tri-City charter luxury Motor-coach; 4 nights lodging; admission to 7 fabulous Branson Shows! (3 morning shows and 4 evening shows); 8 meals (4 breakfasts and 4 dinners), and one dinner show: SHOWBOAT BRANSON BELLE. The value of this grand door prize is $1,200.

Attendees will be able to enter only one time to win this grand door prize by entry at the Tri-City Fun Tours Exhibit Booth at the Senior Day Expo or by emailing your entry to seniordayexpo@gmail.com by October 22, 2019, from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm. An eligible entry consists of a name and a valid email address and the person entering must be 21 years of age or older. At 2:45 pm, the winner will be announced during the Senior Day Expo and must be present to claim the prize. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The odds of winning will depend on the number of entries.