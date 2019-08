Shreveport-Bossier Mini maker Faire

September 7, 2019

Shreveport-Bossier Mini Maker Faire to be held on Saturday, September 7th from 11 am to 5 pm at the Agriculture Building, Louisiana State Fairgrounds located at 3701 Hudson Avenue in Shreveport, LA 71109 This is a THINK, INNOVATE, BUILD, MAKE, CRAFT, DIY, INVENT. Calling all makers to show your stuff - Makers of all ages are welcome including crafters, artists, tech enthusiasts, and more. Apply online now at www.shreveport.makerfaire.com