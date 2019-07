Tri-City Fun Tours - August 24th football game between Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys Join Tri-City Fun Tours to attend the NFL football game on Saturday, August 24, 2019 -- Houston Texans versus Dallas Cowboys. We depart at 12 noon on one of our luxury motor coaches to arrive in time to enjoy pre-game and tailgating festivities. Your purchase includes roundtrip transportation and a game day ticket. For pricing and reservations, please call 903-663-5514