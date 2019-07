Historic Scottish Rite Cathedral to Host First-Ever Antique/Vintage Bazaar On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 19-21st, area residents are invited to the historic Scottish Rite Cathedral at 725 Cotton Street to shop, tour, eat, drink, and take in the beauty of this remarkable ‘Beaux Arts’- style 1917 building. The first-ever Antique and Vintage Bazaar will be held on the expansive ground floor of the Cathedral that sits at the corner of Common and Cotton Streets. More than 21 vendors selling everything from Victorian-era to Mid-Century furniture, old LPs, antique jewelry, home décor and other collectibles will be featured. In addition, some of the items from the attic of the Scottish Rite Cathedral itself will be for sale! Christopher Cannon, one of the organizers of this first-ever event is a member of the Shreveport Scottish Rite. He says the Antique and Vintage Bazaar theme was chosen specifically to complement the building. “This Cathedral was designed by Edward Neild, a Scottish Rite member, who also served as the head of the renovation of the White House, the architect for the Truman Memorial Library and Museum, and the first Shriner's Hospital for Children--which was also built in Shreveport.” Chris is especially excited to see the public’s reaction to the building, which includes a three-level auditorium, a marble lobby, a dining hall, and several parlors, all of which harken back to a much different time in history. Tours of the building will be available to those attending the Antique and Vintage Bazaar. Visitors to the Bazaar will be helping in another way, too…with the ongoing maintenance of this historic structure. “The roof is leaking, we need plumbing repairs, the plaster has cracked in several rooms,” says Cannon. “Proceeds from this event will help ensure this beautiful piece of Louisiana history stands for another century.” There are three options for attending the Antique and Vintage Bazaar . Friday night, July 19th is a special ‘First Purchase’ VIP event, complete with wine & hors d’oeuvres, music by The Joanitones, and your opportunity to get ‘first dibs’ on the wonderful vendor merchandise. There will be door prizes every hour and the opportunity for guided tours of the building. Tickets are $20 per person. The VIP Friday night event runs from 5 pm- 8 pm and tickets are limited. To ensure that you will get one, it is encouraged that you purchase in advance at Scottish Rite Bazaar VIP Reception on Eventbrite.com On Saturday and Sunday, July 20 & 21, the doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, children under 12 are free. Snacks and beverages will be available to purchase, and tours will also be available. Free Parking will be available in the several blocks around the Scottish Rite on Friday evening and Saturday and Sunday. The attached parking map shows the parking areas that will be free to customers of the Bazaar. A little about Scottish Rite. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry is a worldwide fraternity and its beautiful Cathedrals reside in every major city in the free world. The Scottish Rite is a fraternal order composed of men from all races, creeds, and backgrounds that ascribe to our Creed: "Human progress is our cause, liberty of thought our supreme wish, freedom of conscience our mission, and the guarantee of equal rights to all people everywhere our ultimate goal." Scottish Rite Masons are taught that once they have met their own needs, they are obligated to give. To that end, the Shreveport Scottish Rite Cathedral supports a charity for children with speech disorders where children can receive professional treatment free of charge.