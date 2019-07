FREE Tickets to Bret Michaels Concert on July 3rd

Compliments of THE BEST OF TIMES magazine and radio show, and DiamondJacks Casino and Resort, we are offering 25 (5) couples to win tickets to the Wednesday, July 3, 2019 concert by legendary rock superstar,

at 8:00 pm at DiamondJacks Casino and Resort in Bossier City, LA.

The first 25 persons who respond via email to gary.calligas@gmail.com by giving us your two (2) complete names for the tickets will win these tickets at no charge (Value of tickets is $100). Deadline is Tuesday, July 2nd at 5 pm or until all tickets are no longer available.

Winners will need to go in person to the WILL-CALL booth at DiamondJacks Casino and Resort on Wednesday, July 3rd between 5 to 7 pm to pickup the two tickets which will be listed with the winner’s names and a notation as a “Best of Times Radio Show” winner

Good luck in winning two tickets.

Best wishes to you and your family for a safe and happy Independence Holiday!!

Thanks

Gary

NOTE: Must be 21 or Older to attend this concert!





Rock superstar Bret Michaels will perform live at DiamondJacks. Enjoy his smash hits like Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Something to Believe In, Nothin' But a Good Time and many more. Start your Independence Day holiday with Bret Michaels at DiamondJacks on July 3rd.