Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant offers senior appreciation early dining discount!

Every Thursday beginning at 4 pm!

Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant is proud to offer “Senior Appreciation Early Dining Discount” for readers of The Best of Times. Every Thursday beginning at 4 pm. A delicious special menu with a variety of great quality food at a discounted price for those of us age 55 and older. Delightful entertainment by Mike Gintella. Complimentary valet parking.

To receive this discount, please bring a copy of their ad or simply tell them that you saw their ad in The Best of Times magazine. Redeemable on and after Thursday, July 4, 2019.

For reservations and more information, please call (318) 226-1325.

1601 Spring Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

www.ernestorleans.com