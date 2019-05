Organ Concert at Cathedral of St. John Berchmans on May 21 The public is invited to attend an “Organ Concert” at Cathedral of St. John Berchmans located at 947 Jordan Street in Shreveport at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Music director Arron D. Wilson and Fr. James McClelland will perform psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs. For more information, please call (318) 221-6005 or visit their website at www.sjbcathedral.org