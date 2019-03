Persevere Entertainment Group Announces The Pioneers of Rock ‘n Soul featuring ‘Legends in Concert’ performer, Billy Buchanan on Wednesday, April 10th at 7 pm Persevere Entertainment Group announces the 50’s and 60’s touring stage production, ‘The Pioneers of Rock ‘n Soul Show’, is coming to the East Bank Theatre in Bossier City, LA on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 and $25. Tickets will only be sold online, so get your tickets before they sell out! For Tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/50s-and-60s-pioneers-of-rock-n-soul-show-tickets-55922556873 Love 50’s and 60’s music?!! ‘Legends in Concert’ performer, Sunburst Celebrity Impersonator Award Winner, and Dove Award Nominee, Billy Buchanan, is bringing his ‘Pioneers of Rock 'n Soul Show’ to the East Bank Theatre! The Pioneers of Rock ‘n Soul Show is an exciting two (2) hour stage production celebrating the 50's and 60's Pioneers of Rock and Soul. Billy performs in character as, and pays tribute to, FIVE 50’s and 60's icons: Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Little Richard, Ray Charles, and David Ruffin (The Temptations). You don't want to miss this SPECIAL ONE-NIGHT ONLY high energy stage production and concert rolled into one!