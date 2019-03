20th Annual Croquet Classic to be held on April 27th at LSUS Campus

The 20th annual Croquet Classic, one of Community Renewal’s primary fundraising events of the year, is set for Saturday, April 27, on the lawns of the LSUS campus in Southeast Shreveport. Play begins at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Ono's Hawaiian Grill.

The Croquet Classic raises money for the Community Renewal Adult Renewal Academy, which meets in inner-city neighborhoods and which has helped 130 adults earn their high school equivalency diploma. It’s all part of Community Renewal’s effort to connect people, change lives and transform communities.

A fun event for all skill levels, the Croquet Classic offers many avenues for support. Registration to play is $200 for a two-person team, including the meal. Players are asked to come dressed in white, a croquet tradition. Spectators are welcome to watch and enjoy the meal for $25. Various levels of sponsorship are also available.

For more information, call Community Renewal at (318) 425-3222 or visit www.communityrenewal.us, where teams and sponsors can sign up online.