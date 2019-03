5th Annual Caregiver Day at the Capitol on April 23rd Join us for our 5th annual Caregiver Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 8 am to 1 pm at the Louisiana State Capitol located at 900 N. 3rd Street in Baton Rouge. This event provides an opportunity for you to visit the Louisiana State Capitol, meet with your local legislators, connect with other volunteers, and learn about issues affecting us in the coming year. This is a great time to remind our elected officials about the importance of family caregivers and the issues that affect us. For more information, please call toll free 1-866-448-3620