NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Margaret Ayers March 18, 2019 Administrative Assistant 318-635-5354 ENGAGING AGING PART 2 Re-engages seniors and their loved ones ENGAGING AGING PART 2 seminars will begin again at Saint Matthias Church in Shreveport. Mark the first four Wednesdays in May 2019 on your calendars, from 11:00 am until approximately 12:30. These seminars are designed to stimulate necessary conversations between people approaching their elder years and their children or caregivers. Experts will offer important and timely information about planning for our elder years, including discussion about available resources within the community. Topics will include necessary legal documents, having the hard conversations with loved ones about aging, Medicare Health Plan options, financial matters for seniors, creating a plan for caregiving, senior living options and who pays for them, and staying informed. These seminars are suitable for seniors AND for those who love them. Light refreshments will follow. There is free parking and handicapped access at St. Matthias Church, located at 3301 St. Matthias Drive; please call the church office 318-635-5354 for more information. 1 May

Necessary Legal Documents Kyle Moore , JD, Elder Law Attorney Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Shemwell & Moore

Having the Hard Conversations Stacey B. Hand , MA, CVT, Dementia Educator Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center of NWLA

8 May

Medicare Health Plans Options Raveen Mourning , Community Outreach Specialist United Healthcare Senior Financial Decisions Nick Martin , AAMS, MBA, Elder Law Attorney Raymond James Financial Strategies, Inc.

15 May

Caregiving – Preparing to Care Emma Shepard , Ed. S. AARP Louisiana Advocacy Program Staying Informed Gary Calligas , Publisher & Radio Show Host of THE BEST OF TIMES magazine

22 May

Senior Living Options Angela Hayes , Administrator Highland Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Who Pays for Senior Living? Tamara M. Crane , MA, CDP Executive Director, Bossier Council on Aging