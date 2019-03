Annual Scrabble Tournament Fundraiser on March 30th in Shreveport The public is invited to participate in the “Annual Scrabble Tournament Fundraiser” on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12 noon to 5 pm at the Kilpatrick Auditorium at Centenary College, in Shreveport. LA. Two person teams will compete in beginner or intermediate levels. Prizes for First and Second Place in each level will be awarded. Registration is $25 for adults in advance and $10 for students in advance. To register, please call 318-869-2411 or email to lvcent@bellsouth.net. This fundraiser helps support the Literacy Volunteers at Centenary College. For more information visit their website at www.shreveportliteracy.org