Mini Medical School Registration for Spring 2019 is now open!

Spring 2019 Schedule:

Tuesdays, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

March 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th

Registration:

To register, visit: www.lsuhsfoundation.org/minimed . Registration includes all dates.

We hope you will join us each time, or for as many as your schedule allows!

The cost for Mini Med School is $40 and includes a white lab coat for each participant. Past participants pay only $20.

If you prefer to pay by check, please make it out to LSUHS Foundation for $40 or $20 and mail to:

LSU Health Sciences Foundation

920 Pierremont Rd, Suite 506

Shreveport, LA 71106

Along with check, please include participant name(s), phone number, mailing address and email.

You may also bring a check or cash to the first session on March 5 th.

If you are planning to attend, please register ASAP. Space is limited. Registration will close when the session is full.

New participants: Click here to determine your white coat size and submit to Megan Strecker at mstrec@lsuhsc.edu after completing registration.

Past participants: Please remember to bring your white coat to sessions.

Session Information:

March 5 – Stressful Snoozing: Sleep Medicine & Disorders

March 12 – How to Save a Life: Critical Care Medicine & Extracorporeal Life Support Service

March 19 – Arts in Medicine at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center

March 26 – Center for Excellence in Arthritis and Rheumatology