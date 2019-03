What’s New Boom Business Summit to take place on April 18th in New Orleans Now in its 16th year, the What’s Next Boomer Business Summit, is the nation’s leading conference for companies, experts, and thought leaders in the longevity market to meet and learn from Fortune 100 companies, leading start-ups, and established nonprofit organizations who are successfully targeting the largest and most lucrative consumer demographic in the world. This year’s Summit will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans, Louisiana. This Summit convenes the country’s top businesses and organizations focused on the baby boomer and senior market for unique networking opportunities, deal making, and the exploration of the multigenerational effect that shapes Boomer priorities. The 2019 summit’s theme is “Marketing, Music, Money and Moments” and includes sessions on: 2019 Investing Priorities

The Future of Healthcare: Medication, Misadventure, Falls and Frailty

Immersive Storytelling and Engagement Through Virtual Reality

Hitting the High Notes Going Beyond Medicinal with Marijuana

What’s Next in the $7 Trillion Longevity Economy

You’re Never Too Old to Get Rich Over 50

Caring Companies and Partnerships – The Cultural Shift For Employers and Sandwich Generation Employees

Trends in Financial Resiliency & Wellness

Boomer Brain Health – The New Era in BioPsychoSocial Wellness For more information, visit www.boomersummit.com