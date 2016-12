“Trivia Contest – Part One”

Tune in to “The Best of Times Radio Hour” for the information

Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 9:05 AM on News Radio 710 KEEL

Radio show host, Gary Calligas will have special guests Hilda Holder, Cathey Cook, Lee Aronson, and Eric Gipson on his Saturday, December 24st “The Best of Times Radio Hour” at 9:05 AM on News Radio 710 KEEL to attempt to answer some trivia questions. Listeners are encouraged to take the trivia contest. This radio show is also streaming LIVE on the internet at www.710KEEL.com. For more information, please visit these websites atwww.thebestoftimesnews.com andwww.hebertstandc.com. This radio show is proudly presented by Hebert’s Town and Country of Shreveport featuring – Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, and Jeep vehicles and service.