The Best of Times receives 13 awards at national convention!

The Best of Times, a free monthly magazine for mature adults in Northwest Louisiana , received thirteen (13) national awards, in a wide variety of design, editorial, and website excellence categories, at the 2017 North American Mature Publishers Association (NAMPA) convention which was held in Chicago in late September.

NAMPA member publications were judged in various categories by an independent panel of faculty from the internationally respected University of Missouri School of Journalism, generally considered one of the top journalism schools in the world.

“We are so very proud and honored to have won so many awards based upon the evaluation of a distinguished panel of judges,” noted publisher Gary Calligas.

Editor Tina Calligas added, “These awards are a wonderful testament to the quality of our magazine and recognition of the hard work and dedication of our writers, contributors, and designers.”

Founded in 1990, NAMPA is a non-profit association of publishers producing newspapers and magazines for the boomer/senior market. Currently, NAMPA has 108 member publications throughout the U.S. and Canada whose combined readership exceeds 4.5 million per month. For additional information, visit www.maturepublishers.com

For more information, please contact Gary Calligas at (318) 636-5510 or email gary.calligas@gmail.com or visit www.TheBestOfTimesNews.com .