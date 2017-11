Picnic - a romantic comedy-drama at the Shreveport Little Theatre October 17th, 2017

Picnic a Romantic Comedy-Drama October 26, 27, 28, November 3, 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. October 29, November 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $18 for seniors, students and active military and $20 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling or visiting SLT's box office at 812 Margaret Place , Open Noon - 4 p.m. weekdays, (318) 424-4439. Shreveport Little Theatre's box office is open for their production of William Inge's romantic comedy-drama, Picnic, directed by Mary Joris. Picnic is a winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play. The cast features actors Debbie Posey, Casey Allen, Audrey Bergeron, Brittainy Williams, Janin Pou, Seva Day May, C.W. Johnson, Jr., Denise Dion, Paula Sample, Harmon Patriquin, and Alan Mathison. In addition to director Mary Joris, the creative team includes Alan Mathison, set construction, Peggy San Pedro, costumes, Gerry Castellani, props, Julie Edwards, lighting designer, Jan Adams, light board operator, Barry C. Butler, sound design, and Duke Pierce, sound board operator. The play takes place on Labor Day Weekend in the joint backyards of two middle-aged widows. The one house belongs to Flo Owens, who lives there with her two maturing daughters, Madge and Millie, and a boarder who is a spinster school teacher. The other house belongs to Helen Potts, who lives with her elderly and invalid mother. Into this female atmosphere comes a young man named Hal Carter, whose animal vitality seriously upsets the entire group. Hal is a most interesting character, a child of parents who ignored him, self-conscious of his failings and his position behind the eight ball. Flo is sensitively wary of temptations for her daughters. Madge, bored with being only a beauty, sacrifices her chances for a wealthy marriage for the excitement Hal promises. Her sister, Millie, finds her balance for the first time through the stranger's brief attention. And the spinster is stirred to make an issue out of the dangling courtship that has brightened her life in a dreary, minor way.