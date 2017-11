Family Storytelling made easier October 17th, 2017

StoryCorps, a non-profit organization, is coming to the Shreve Memorial Library, Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport now until November 10th. They will housed in a converted sound proof Airstream trailer as part of their cross-country mobile booth tour. This organization records the oral histories of everyday Americans and has currently recorded more than 65,000 interviews, many of which are archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. Inside of their mobile booth, a facilitator will ask the participant questions to guide them in their storytelling during the 40 minute interview. If you are interested in participating, one needs to reserve an interview time for "Storytelling" by calling toll free 1-800-850-4406 or by visiting their website at www.storycorps.org