2017 Centenary Book Bazaar on September 8th to 9th August 10th, 2017

2017 Centenary Book Bazaar on September 8th and 9th Make plans to attend the annual Centenary College Book Bazaar on September 8th from 4 to 9 pm and Saturday, September 9th from 9 to 4 pm in the Gold Dome at Centenary College in Shreveport. There will be 70,0000 hardback books, paperback books, records, videos, DVDs, CDs, and much more. Shoppers can come any time and still get a good selection as books are replenished throughout the event days. Proceeds go to support Student activities and projects not covered in the Centenary College budget.